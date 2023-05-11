Some Ada County residents show opposition to $500 million dollar school levy

EAGLE, Idaho — May 16 is a big day in West Ada School District history, as they hope to see the passage of the largest levy in its history. But some residents are not on board.

The ten-year plant facilities levy, if passed, guarantees $50 million dollars annually to help the district keep up with the growing population in the Treasure Valley and current infrastructure needs.

Being a levy, the measure needs just 55% voter approval to pass and would cost taxpayers $89 per every $100,000 of their home value every year for 10 years. Some residents say there are better options and that now isn't the time to raise property taxes.

"Half a billion is a lot of money at a time when we've got the highest inflation in 17-18 years," said Jerry Gibbs, an Eagle resident. "Before we jump into half a billion dollars in new taxes, we've got to explore all options. Make tax increases the last option and not the first option."

Gibbs says options like redistricting, purchasing commercial options, and finding cheaper solutions are routes that haven't been exhausted yet and need to be considered before taking on the massive price tag.

"Look at these options to resolve the problems before you make the first option to raise half a billion dollars in taxes," said Gibbs.

Gibbs also says that the bar being set low for voter approval could have a snowball effect on property taxes.

"You are setting a new precedent here in Idaho that really can create runaway taxes," said Gibbs.

For more information on the levy, click here.