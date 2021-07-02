Watch
Sockeye salmon facing hot water will be trapped, trucked

Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer will hold a virtual town meeting with Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson to give Oregonians a chance to hear about the $33 billion Columbia Basin Initiative.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:38:56-04

Sockeye salmon at risk from high water temperatures will be captured at an eastern Washington dam to save as many of the endangered fish headed for Idaho as possible.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says workers will start trapping the salmon Tuesday at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River and truck them to hatcheries to be artificially spawned or to Redfish Lake in central Idaho for release.

Fish and Game officials tell The Lewiston Tribune that water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers have been as high as 76 degrees. That can be lethal for salmon.

