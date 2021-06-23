Sockeye Brewing celebrating 25 years, opening new location

BOISE, Idaho — Sockeye Brewing is celebrating its silver anniversary this Friday and Saturday with a concert and a party. The concert is at Expo Idaho headlined by Hell's Belles, an all-female AC/DC tribute band.

The brewery is also hosting a party at the brewpub in Boise this Saturday, featuring tours of the historic trolley and owner Fred Shuerman's antique car collection in the parking lot.

Related: Sockeye Brewing moves historic Trolley to Fairview location

In addition to the celebration, Sockeye announced it signed a lease for its second location at 3823 N. Garden Center Way in Boise. The new location is anticipated to open in spring 2022.

Sockeye Brewing

The new location is just over 12,000 sq. ft. and will feature a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining areas. There will be a bar area for beer and wine service with over two dozen taps and a large indoor event space for public and private events.

"Between the event space, outdoor seating, and a food menu specific to this location, we see this as an opportunity to push the boundaries of what Sockeye Brewing can be," Janice Skinner, Sockeye's business manager said.