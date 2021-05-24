Watch
News

Actions

Sockeye Brewing moves historic Trolley to Fairview location

items.[0].image.alt
Otto Kitsinger
BOISE, Idaho (May 23, 2021) -- Sockeye Grill and Brewery, which is finalizing the restoration of Oregon Railroad and Navigation Co. Coach 94 in preparation for its 25th anniversary next month, moved the railcar to its new home at the brewpub today. Built in 1883, the historic railway car was retired from service in 1933 and housed a tavern on the Boise Bench originally called The Silver Car and eventually The Trolley before an arsonist torched it in 2006. Sockeye owner Fred Schuerman purchased the railcar in 2009 and has been faithfully restoring it since. It will be available for private events after interior finishes are completed in the next few weeks. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Sockeye Grill and Brewery)
RAILS TO ALES
Posted at 8:29 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 10:29:15-04

BOISE, Idaho — Sockeye Brewing is celebrating 25 years and they marked the special occasion with a monumental move that celebrates the history of Idaho.

On Sunday, Sockeye Brewing moved an Oregon Railroad and Navigation Company coach to their location on Fairview Avenue. The Trolley was built in 1883 and after 50 years of use, it sat on Rose Hill until someone set it on fire.

Fred Shuerman, the owner of Sockeye, bought the Trolley with the intention of restoring and installing it at the brewpub on Fairview. There will be a set of railroad trucks and rails near the front entrance that will be the foundation for the Trolley.

"It's been a long time coming and we are very excited to have it in place," said Janice Skinner, Sockeye Brewing business manager. "It just helps us bring more of Idaho's history back to life and that's one thing we always try to do is be a huge part of Idaho. All of our beers are named after Idaho."

Schuerman spent the last few years restoring the railcar. It will be ready for use for private events after the interior is finished.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light