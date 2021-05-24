Sockeye Brewing moves historic Trolley to Fairview location

BOISE, Idaho — Sockeye Brewing is celebrating 25 years and they marked the special occasion with a monumental move that celebrates the history of Idaho.

On Sunday, Sockeye Brewing moved an Oregon Railroad and Navigation Company coach to their location on Fairview Avenue. The Trolley was built in 1883 and after 50 years of use, it sat on Rose Hill until someone set it on fire.

Fred Shuerman, the owner of Sockeye, bought the Trolley with the intention of restoring and installing it at the brewpub on Fairview. There will be a set of railroad trucks and rails near the front entrance that will be the foundation for the Trolley.

"It's been a long time coming and we are very excited to have it in place," said Janice Skinner, Sockeye Brewing business manager. "It just helps us bring more of Idaho's history back to life and that's one thing we always try to do is be a huge part of Idaho. All of our beers are named after Idaho."

Schuerman spent the last few years restoring the railcar. It will be ready for use for private events after the interior is finished.