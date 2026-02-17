Snowfall Roundup: Which ski area received the most snow in the past 24 hours?

IDAHO — The faucet is turned on in the western USA, and ski resorts across Idaho are overjoyed at the prospect of a consistent winter weather pattern over the next 10 days.

Overnight, one lucky ski resort in Northern Idaho received over a foot of fresh snow. In the central and western mountains, most resorts reported between 8 and 12 inches.

For those earning their turns, the snowpacks at many locations across the Idaho backcountry are highly unstable. Backcountry skiers, riders, and snowmobilers should exercise extreme caution if venturing into avalanche terrain. There is currently an Avalanche Warning in effect for Galena Summit and the Eastern Mountains.

Idaho Snowfall Roundup

*Ski areas listed in order of snow totals

Pebble Creek - Reopens Wednesday

24 Hour Snowfall - NA

48 Hour Snowfall - NA

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - 25"

Soldier Mountain - Open Weekends Only

24 Hour Snowfall - NA

48 Hour Snowfall - NA

Season Total - 26"

Base Depth - 10-20"

Kelly Canyon

24 Hour Snowfall - 2"

48 Hour Snowfall - 4"

Season Total - 26"

Base Depth - 19"

Pomerelle

24 Hour Snowfall - 4"

48 Hour Snowfall - 4"

Season Total - 71"

Base Depth - 26"

Silver Mountain Resort

24 Hour Snowfall - 5"

48 Hour Snowfall - 6"

Season Total - 151" (summit)

Base Depth - 51"

Lookout Pass Ski Area

24 Hour Snowfall - 6"

48 Hour Snowfall - 15"

Season Total - 268" (summit)

Base Depth - 36"

Tamarack Resort

24 Hour Snowfall - 8"

48 Hour Snowfall - 8"

Season Total - 126"

Base Depth - 51"

Bogus Basin

24 Hour Snowfall - 9"

48 Hour Snowfall - 9"

Season Total - 71"

Base Depth - 32"

Sun Valley

24 Hour Snowfall - 10"

48 Hour Snowfall - 10"

Season Total - 91"

Base Depth - 68"

Brundage Mountain Resort

24 Hour Snowfall - 12"

48 Hour Snowfall - 12"

Season Total - 159" (summit)

Base Depth - 49"

Schweitzer

24 Hour Snowfall - 13"

48 Hour Snowfall - 14"

Season Total - 115"

Base Depth - 24"