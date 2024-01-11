Snow Strikes! ITD crews scramble to help commuters as mother nature makes a mess of the morning commute

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says it has 86 trucks working southern Idaho during storms

About six plow trucks with salt or sand delivery manage most of the roads around the Boise Corridor

Snow this morning hit right before the morning drive

Snow stopped by around 8:30 a.m. and the sun came out by noon

(Below is a transcript of the broadcast story)

Its a tale of two drivers at ITD. One finishing a 12 hour shift.

Holly Anderson, a plow driver, with ITD said, “it was that fast. Less than 15 minutes and we couldn’t see.”

The other about to begin.

“For us and the next shift coming on, Its going to be clean up. We’ve got a lot of roads to clean up," said Travis Dodd, ITD Maintenance Foreman.

The overnight shift got the brunt of the biggest storm of the year.

"That much snow in a short amount of time, " explains Anderson, "it doesn’t matter how many people we have on the road, it’s going to build up and we can’t keep on top of it.

Fortunately, they have the right equipment to sweep aside, what they can reach.

For Anderson it’s time for a nap after filling up the salt for the next driver. And for Dodd? “It was probably the biggest storm so far this year. But it’s early right? Yeah, a lot of the week left.”

And it’s likely to be a long week at that.

