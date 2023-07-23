Snorkel training leads to body discovery in the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Human remains have been recovered from the Boise River by the Ada County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

An ACSO dive team member doing snorkeling training on the river discovered the remains Saturday afternoon. The water is about 8 feet deep at that spot. Coroner's officials have the remains and are working to identify the man. pic.twitter.com/aoxd0Poh6w — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 23, 2023

The body was discovered in the water by the Parkcenter bridge, near Walnut Street. The ACSO dive team was doing a snorkeling training exercise when they discovered the remains on July 22.

The body is unidentified at this point in the coroner's examination, but the body has been determined to be male. The body is reported to have been in the river for an extended period of time.

With the Boise River drawing in record numbers through an extremely hot summer, make sure to follow all safety guidelines when looking to enjoy the river.