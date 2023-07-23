Watch Now
Snorkel training leads to body discovery in the Boise River

Courtesy Ada County Sheriff's Office
body found Boise river by ACSO snorkel team
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 16:50:54-04

BOISE, Idaho — Human remains have been recovered from the Boise River by the Ada County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

The body was discovered in the water by the Parkcenter bridge, near Walnut Street. The ACSO dive team was doing a snorkeling training exercise when they discovered the remains on July 22.

The body is unidentified at this point in the coroner's examination, but the body has been determined to be male. The body is reported to have been in the river for an extended period of time.

With the Boise River drawing in record numbers through an extremely hot summer, make sure to follow all safety guidelines when looking to enjoy the river.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
