Sneak Peak at new South Meridian family YMCA

Our rapid growth in the Treasure Valley has plenty of positives, for everyone.

Six On Your Side had the opportunity to get a sneak peak of the new facility that plans on opening in late May. The new family "Y" that sits at the intersection of Eagle and Amity will combine recreation, education, health wellness, and literacy in one location.

South Meridian's executive director says just because Meridian is on it's name, the facility is for everyone in the Treasure Valley. "I know it's called South Meridian, but it is really here for East Boise, and Kuna residents as well. It's only twelve minutes away from Kuna." Mike Kapuscunski added,"we all have waited a long time for this project to became reality, so we are really excited."

The twenty two acre campus will be called "The Hill", which is named for family members who donated the farmland to the project.

An indoor aquatic center and a library are also planned for future development.