Snake Fire 30% contained; Officials report no new growth

MADISON COUNTY — Crews are working to contain the wildfire that prompted an evacuation alert in Madison County on April 9. The alert has since been lifted, but officials are still asking the public to avoid the area while crews work to control the blaze.

Idaho BLM reports that the Snake Fire has spread to 102 acres, but has not grown since Friday evening. The wildfire is reportedly at 30% containment, and as of noon on Saturday, there are no evacuation orders in place. No structural damage has been reported.

"Crews have been making good progress in securing the fire’s perimeter," BLM said in a release, "Fire behavior has moderated though smoke may be visible for several days."

Officials do not yet know when the fire will be completely contained, but say that fire behavior is currently low.

BLM reminds the public not to fly drones over the blaze, as air operations could be suspended for fire crews.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.