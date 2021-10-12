Slow down, move over on the road for emergency responders

The daylight hours are getting shorter and with that comes the need to play it safe during your morning and evening commutes. AAA is asking everyone on the roadways to remember to slow down and move over for emergency responders.

Idaho's move-over law protects police and emergency vehicles, tow trucks and other highway incident responders. AAA officials tell us it's a serious issue — and drivers need to stay aware.

"Two people are struck and killed at the roadside, either a tower or a first responder, every month," said Matthew Conde of AAA. "So that tells you that there is a significant problem out there, and in fact, the towing industry is one of the most dangerous industries there is."

To protect roadside workers and emergency responders, always remain alert, maintain a visual lead of everything 20 to 30 seconds ahead of you, and remember, emergencies can happen anywhere on the road.