Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Idaho as average daily caseload keeps decreasing

This article was originally published by Nicole Blanchard in the Idaho Statesman.

Idaho health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the state’s seven-day moving average for new cases continued to decrease, inching closer to just 200 cases per day.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported new deaths in Ada (1 new, 457 total), Canyon (1 new, 292 total), Kootenai (2 new, 206 total), Madison (1 new, 25 total) and Owyhee (1 new, 28 total) counties. Eastern Idaho Public Health said the Madison County death was a man in his 80s.

In the past 13 months, 2,028 Idahoans have died of COVID-19-related causes. Sixty-six of those have been reported in April.

With 294 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, the state’s seven-day moving average fell to 201 — the lowest since June 28, 2020. Though the moving average fell sharply after a surge during the winter holidays, the seven-day moving average has fluctuated between 350 and 250. A slight downward trend in recent days broke that stalemate.

Health and Welfare now reports 185,759 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first arrived in Idaho.

The following counties reported new cases on Wednesday: Ada (84 new, 50,935 total), Bannock (9 new, 8,618 total), Benewah (2 new, 664 total), Bingham (1 new, 4,776 total), Blaine (3 new, 2,340 total), Boise (3 new, 343 total), Bonner (2 new, 3,195 total), Bonneville (19 new, 14,684 total), Boundary (1 new, 859 total), Canyon (42 new, 26,183 total), Caribou (1 new, 683 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,927 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,039 total), Elmore (10 new, 1,928 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,169 total), Fremont (4 new, 1,124 total), Gem (1 new, 1,745 total), Idaho (1 new, 1,186 total), Jefferson (8 new, 2,961 total), Jerome (5 new, 2,574 total), Kootenai (46 new, 17,569 total), Latah (16 new, 3,056 total), Madison (10 new, 7,108 total), Minidoka (2 new, 2,325 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,546 total), Power (1 new, 652 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,074 total), Teton (3 new, 1,197 total) and Twin Falls (12 new, 9,345 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 973,157, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 427,411 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,007 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,368 admissions to the ICU and 10,366 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 20, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 487 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 20, the health system was reporting 27 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 380 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.1%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 13: Boise High (1), Borah High (2), Capital High (3), District Services Center (1), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Garfield Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), North Jr. High (3), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), West Jr. High (6).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 7-April 20: Centennial High (1), Eagle High (8), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Mountain View High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1), Ustick Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 50,935, Adams 334, Bannock 8,618, Bear Lake 376, Benewah 664, Bingham 4,776, Blaine 2,340, Boise 343, Bonner 3,195, Bonneville 14,684, Boundary 859, Butte 208, Camas 71, Canyon 26,183, Caribou 683, Cassia 2,927, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,039, Custer 244, Elmore 1,928, Franklin 1,169, Fremont 1,124, Gem 1,745, Gooding 1,297, Idaho 1,186, Jefferson 2,961, Jerome 2,574, Kootenai 17,569, Latah 3,056, Lemhi 522, Lewis 388, Lincoln 498, Madison 7,108, Minidoka 2,325, Nez Perce 3,546, Oneida 353, Owyhee 1,053, Payette 2,507, Power 652, Shoshone 1,074, Teton 1,197, Twin Falls 9,345, Valley 832, Washington 1,212.