Six inmates saved from fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Over the weekend, six inmates in the Kootenai County Jail overdosed on fentanyl and were later saved by jail staff who administered Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray.

The incident began on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m., when deputies with the Kootenai County Jail responded to a medical emergency involving two inmates.

According to a news release, the jail staff "quickly identified the symptoms of fentanyl overdoses and administered Narcan, reviving both individuals."

While staff responded to the emergency, other inmates began exhibiting signs of fentanyl overdose. Again, jail staff used Narcan nasal spray to revive those affected.

In total, six prisoners were revived using Narcan.

Coeur d'Alene Fire and Rescue provided medical assistance.

The affected inmates were then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The six inmates have since been returned to the Kootenai County Jail.

Although a search of the jail only revealed "trace amounts of fentanyl," officers arrested 37-year-old Raymond D. Spezzi, who was one of the first overdose victims, for "possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility." Additional charges may be forthcoming.