Single engine plane makes emergency road landing

Just after 6pm the evening of February 15, emergency personnel were alerted of an emergency landing on a road just East of Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the area of Lincoln Rd. and Foothill Rd., where a small single engine plane had made an emergency landing.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

The pilot told authorities they had lost power, and during the landing experienced slick conditions causing the aircraft to slide off the roadway, turning up on its nose before settling safely back on the ground.

Neither of the two adult occupants were injured. At this time, no property damage has been reported.

The FAA was notified and working with the pilot to remove the plane from the area.

