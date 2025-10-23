Shoshone County Sheriff resigns following off-duty hit and run incident

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsay resigned from her position on Wednesday following a "hit-and-run crash" that occurred in Kootenai County while she was off-duty and driving a personal vehicle.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Sheriff Lindsay hit a "fixed object" before leaving the scene of the crash. No injuries have been reported in connection with the collision.

KCSO is investigating the incident and will report its findings to the Shoshone County Prosecutor's Office for further review.

"I have watched as this county and Sheriff’s Office has constantly strived to improve upon itself. We stand by our family, friends, and neighbors through the good times and the hard times." - Holly Lindsay, Shoshone County Sheriff

In her resignation letter, Sheriff Lindsay said that she is stepping down from her position with "a heavy heart." She goes on to thank the community and other first responders for their support during her tenure as sheriff.

Shoshone County Undersheriff, Lance Stutzke, will assume the role of sheriff on an "interim basis."

The Shoshone County Board of County Commissioners is now tasked with finding a new sheriff.