Shoshone County: Remains recovered from St. Joe River identified as 24-year-old Chantel Williams

SHOSHONE COUNTY — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirms that human remains found in the St. Joe River on July 5 have been positively identified as 24-year-old Chantel Williams, who was reported missing in December of 2025.

The sheriff's office asked for public assistance after Williams, from Deer Park, Washington, was possibly observed in Shoshone County near the Marble Creek area last December.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office compared dental records to identify the remains found earlier this month.

Officials say that Williams' family has been notified.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Chantel’s family and loved ones," the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said. "While this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to provide answers and bring a measure of closure to her family."

SCSO thanked the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Shoshone County Coroner’s Office and Search and Rescue personnel for their assistance. Officials say that no additional information will be released at this time out of respect for Chantel's family and loved ones.