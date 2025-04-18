Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reaffirm commitment to Mountain Home casino project

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have reiterated their commitment to a casino-resort venue in Mountain Home, a project years in the making.

The announcement from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes comes just days after the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, of the Duck Valley Reservation, announced plans to build a casino and resort near Mountain Home earlier this week. Currently, the Shoshone-Paiute tribes are the only tribes in Idaho without gaming revenue.

In 2020, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes purchased 157 acres in Elmore County for a casino-resort project, that would include a hotel, event center, and other entertainment venues.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said that they "remained focused on their vision and priorities," despite the proposal from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.

“We recognize that each Tribe must determine its own path to economic development,” said Chairman Lee Juan Tendoy, of the Fort Hall Business Council. “For us, this project is about more than business, it’s about reclaiming a presence in our ancestral lands and creating opportunities for our citizens and our neighbors.”

Chairman Tendoy furthered, expressing his belief that a Shoshone-Bannock casino would create an economic boost and job growth for the area.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say they are "taking deliberate steps to move the project forward," including coordination with government partners.

