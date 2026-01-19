Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issue statement after ICE-related social media post

FORT HALL, Idaho — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have issued a statement following a social media post that has raised concerns about possible immigration enforcement activity in the region.

The Fort Hall Business Council confirmed it is aware of the post showing U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers in Idaho Falls that circulated on social media last week.

“As HSI falls under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), we understand that this report may cause concern among our Tribal members and families,” the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes says in a statement. “With a field office in Idaho Falls responsible for immigration enforcement in the region, this citing should be expected.”

The Council stressed that no ICE enforcement activity has been confirmed on the Fort Hall Reservation and said it is closely monitoring developments “locally and nationally to protect our membership.”

“Out of caution, Tribal members are encouraged to carry their Tribal ID and keep a photo of it on their phone. Other forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport, may also be helpful,” the statement says. “If approached by an ICE agent, officials advise remaining calm, presenting identification, following instructions, and asking for the agent’s name. Encounters should be reported to the Fort Hall Police Department’s non-emergency line at (208) 238-4000, and, if possible, recorded.”

“Our presence on this land is enduring,” the Council says. “The Fort Hall Indian Reservation is home to our people. We stand firmly with our Tribal members and are committed to protecting their safety, rights, and sovereignty.”

