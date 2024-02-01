BUILDING COLLAPSE: Workers react to the fatal collapse of an aircraft hangar at the Boise Airport

BOISE, IDAHO — Workers around the Boise airport are reacting to Wednesday afternoon's collapse of an aircraft hangar next to Jackson Jet Center that killed 3 and sent 9 to the hospital. The cause of the collapse is unknown as of this writing, but OSHA is beginning its investigation.

OSHA spent the morning evaluating the wreckage

Workers nearby say the collapse was preceded by a strange howling noise

Workers at the Airport Chevron say they're heartbroken because so many of those workers stop in every day for their morning coffee, and now three will never return

(below is verbatim of story that aired)

Our top story this morning is the collapse of a huge aircraft hanger under construction at the Boise Airport.

It killed three and sent nine to the hospital with five in critical condition.

We found someone who saw the collapse and I talked to the folks who run the airport chevron where they see these work crews every day.

The destruction at the site of the collapse is hard to fathom.

Thousands of tons of steel now laying flush on a gravel foundation with little space for workers to escape.

A witness tells Idaho News 6 that the collapse started with a bizarre whine.

“It was very loud and very odd noise at the airport and so I turned around and that’s when I saw the crane whatever it was holding like a house of cards everything just started to fall down in towards itself.”

There are dozens of construction work crews at the airport working on different projects and most of them come through the airport chevron for their morning coffee and snacks.

“It’s very tough all the different faces you see come in here every day. You just don’t know which of those faces was affected the most. There’s 30 workers and for all their families it’s going to be very hard for them for sure. I’m just kinda speechless.”

OSHA crews will be on the scene again today as they work to find the cause of the collapse.

