Shelter Better Task Force outlines recommendations for city, shelter leaders

BOISE, Idaho — The Shelter Better Task Force wrapped up its scheduled meetings Monday without a recommended location for Interfaith Sanctuary, but with broader recommendations on best practices for emergency shelters.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean created the task force in July after asking Interfaith Sanctuary to pause its proposed move. She said the task force would explore ways to address homelessness and emergency shelter solutions.

The task force changed its purpose in a meeting on July 26 away from recommending a specific site for Interfaith Sanctuary's move. Task force members expressed concern about resistance from community members and concern that they lacked the technical expertise to evaluate some of the possible properties.

The task force workshopped recommendations Monday about best practices for shelter, community criteria for the site of shelters and recommendations for city and shelter leadership.

Recommendations discussed include ensuring shelters are low barrier and have access to services, involving a community engagement board, and for leadership to publish best practices for shelters then compare any proposed shelter locations against those.

Some community members remain critical of the task force and its recommendations.

“The task force has recommendations for next time, but what about now? What about best practice serving those who experience homelessness, what about protecting our neighborhoods, what about better shelter solutions for the city of Boise right now?” Bobbie Aitchison, a member of Boise Neighbors for Better Housing said.

Interfaith Sanctuary says it's too soon to know what the next steps will be for them.