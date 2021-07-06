Boise Mayor announces new task force to address homelessness and shelter solutions

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced members to a new task force created to help the city address homelessness and emergency shelter solutions.

The group, named the Shelter Better task force, will "explore options for doing shelter better and to create a solution that’s right for our city," McLean said in the announcement. The task force will come up with a recommendation on how the city should approach emergency shelters, where they are located, available services.

"I am grateful to each of the members for their commitment to this work and to serving our most vulnerable residents. I know that together we will find a Boise solution that uplifts everyone in our community," McLean said.

The task force members include: