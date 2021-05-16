Sentencing in Coeur d’Alene shooting moved to July

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in a Coeur d’Alene park has been moved to July 1.

Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer, who ordered a presentence report be completed before that date. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing out, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.

A jury handed down a split verdict in March in 20-year-old Rambo’s case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019.

Though Rambo was found not guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, he was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer. The jury also added an assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.

Rambo faces up to 25 years in prison.

Rambo’s attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the jail. Prosecutors said they would communicate with jail staff regarding these concerns.

Judge Meyer denied a request Friday to release Rambo on his own recognizance or reduce his bond, which is set at $300,000. She said she considers Rambo a flight risk.

Rambo has been in jail for about 20 months since his arrest in September 2019.

