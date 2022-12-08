Sending out a Christmas Card this holiday season can significantly benefit nursing home residents

BOISE, Idaho — Many people in the United States are affected by loneliness and social isolation, putting them at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions. This is why sending out a Christmas Card this holiday season; you should consider sending it to a nursing home where it can be much more impactful than you can imagine.

"Being lonely is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Having a sedentary lifestyle, we think of this as just a mental health issue, but it's really well beyond that," said Janet Miller, Program Specialist for the Idaho Commission on Aging.

The Idaho Commission on Aging has launched a campaign to make a difference in the lives of those experiencing loneliness this holiday season. They encouraged the community to write letters to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in your area.

According to the CDC, older adults are at increased risk for loneliness and social isolation, putting them at risk of serious medical conditions.

"Sometimes, that's the only time they have anybody think about them or ask them any questions," said Ralph Pate, a resident at the Idaho State Veterans Home.

A Christmas card to elderly people could mean a world of difference as many don't have family or friends outside the facility to spend the holidays with.

"At least for me to see even first and second graders that just learned how to write, the spelling isn't always there, but the words are," said Bob Kean, a resident at the Idaho State Veterans Home.

The Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise received over 1,000-holiday cards last year and hopes to neighbor-assisting home facilities get the same response this holiday season.

"There have been tears; there has been laughter, there has been sharing cards; it's pretty amazing here with the beautiful cards that come in and the residents that get to enjoy them," said April Floyd, Activities Coordinator for the Idaho State Veterans Home.

Reach out to your local nursing homes and assisted living facilities if you want to send some holiday cheer.