Senate's "Bathroom Bill" on the way to the Governor Little

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Senate Bill 1100, already approved by the Senate, has been passed by the House and will now continue on to the Governor's desk.

The House voted 59-10 in favor of the "bathroom bill" after no debate. It previously passed the Senate 28-7.

The bill, if signed into law, will require public schools to maintain separate restrooms, showers, and changing areas for biological boys and biological girls.

It will also require the school to provide reasonable accommodations for any student who is unwilling, or unable, to use a multi-occupancy facility designated for his or her biological sex.

Exemptions would also be applied in certain situations, including when a person whose gender identity is of the opposite biological sex needs to enter the facility to provide medical assistance, clean the facility, or in cases of ongoing safety emergencies or natural disasters.

Both the Caldwell School Board and Emmett School Board have been waiting on direction from the state to adopt proper policies in their districts.

A similar bill recently passed in Iowa, prohibiting people from entering a school restroom or changing area that does not align with their biological birth sex, and requires parental consent to request special accommodations.

