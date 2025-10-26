Semi driver hauling spuds charged with DUI; passenger hospitalized; cat uninjured

RAWLINS, Wyoming — An Idaho man was “arrested for DUI” after the semi-trailer he was driving crashed and spread a load of packaged Idaho potatoes along Interstate 80 just outside of Elk Mountain, Wyoming, on Oct. 21, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A female passenger in the truck was taken by helicopter to a medical facility in Colorado. A cat traveling with the couple was initially lost, but was later located, WHP stated on social media.

The driver, Matthew Berggren, 40, of Idaho, is out on bond after an initial hearing, WHP stated.

Law enforcement was first alerted to the crash at 4:03 a.m. Oct. 21. According to WHP, the eastbound semi-trailer crashed into the Medicine Bow River at milepost 259 on I-80 after it crossed the median and went over the embankment.

“The semi-truck and trailer were both pulled from the river,” the WHP stated. “The EPA has also cleared the scene at the river after the truck was removed.”

Troopers worked with employees of High Altitude Towing, who found the cat.

“The cat, which was not injured in the crash, has been placed at the Rawlins animal shelter,” WHP stated on social media.