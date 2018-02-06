Section of Eagle Rd. closed after water line break

An overnight water line break has a big section of Eagle Rd. shut down this morning.

Crews say the break happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Rd. and now all lanes of traffic are blocked off between Pine and Fairview.

Crews are on scene right now working to repair that broken water line. The Ada County Highway District says it isn't sure how long it will take to finish those repairs, but it could take all day, maybe even into the evening commute.

ACHD tells us at one point up to 18 inches of water flowed over the road.

If your normal commute takes you through this area you'll want to come up with another plan and avoid this area if at all possible as ACHD warns to expect widespread backups this morning.