Season passes go on sale for four Boise pools Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Visiting city pools in Boise will look a little different for swimmers in 2021. Season passes for Boise pools go on sale Monday, April 26. A season pass is required for anyone heading to a Boise pool this summer, according to a press release.

Passes are $15 per person, regardless of age. Anyone who plans to use the Hydrotube slide at the Natatorium Pool will need to purchase a separate Hydrotube pass for an additional $5.

Adults 65 and older can sign up for a pass for free. Infants under the age of six months don't need a pass if their parent or guardian has one.

Pool passes will be available to purchase by individual location, so Parks and Recreation officials suggest customers buy a pass for the pool they visit most frequently.

While no opening date has been set, pools will be open until Monday, September 6. Once an opening date is announced, swimmers will need to reserve a two-hour swim session in advance at one of the four locations.

The following locations will be open this summer and require season passes:



Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Dr.)

All pools will operate at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing and masks will be required when not in the water. For more information on pool safety and operations, head to the Boise Parks and Recreation website.