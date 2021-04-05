Four Boise outdoor pools to open this summer as COVID-19 cases decline

Four outdoor pools in Boise will open this summer, thanks to declining COVID-19 case rates and increasing vaccine access.

The City of Boise announced Monday four of its municipal outdoor pools will open this summer with health and safety protocols in place. The pools set to reopen are:

Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Dr.)

"We're committed to providing opportunities for outdoor exercise and recreation, and we are confident we can open four of our municipal pools safely," said Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement. "This plan allows us to be responsible with residents’ money and have some summer fun in our pools."

The pools will open with limited capacity and timed entry, according to the city. Anyone planning to use the pools will need to buy a pool season pass, which will be $15 per person, according to a news release from the city. Season pass holders can reserve time in 2-hour blocks at one of the four pools. Reservations are required, with no walk-ups allowed, according to the release.

The passes will go on sale on April 26. No opening date for the pools has been set currently, the city announced.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we implement these new procedures to keep our staff, visitors and the community safe,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a statement. “We heard our users and have worked hard to provide access to the pools in a way that is safe and sustainable throughout the summer.”