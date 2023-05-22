Season 3 Next Level Chef with Gordon Ramsay is hoping to recruit a chef from Idaho

Season 3 of Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef is currently recruiting contestants, and they are hoping to include a chef from Idaho.

Maybe they've heard that Idahoans are foodies, or that we've been turning out James Beard chefs like crazy, or that Guy Fieri is highlighting some of our coolest locals, or that we even have a celebrity Grill Dad in the 208.

So are you the next one up for the challenge?

The show is looking for home chefs, social media chefs and line cooks to compete in the upcoming season and show off their culinary skills.

Winners in the competition will receive $250,000 please a one-year mentorship by the three host chefs: Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyeesha Arrington.

You must be 18+ to apply. Check out their website for details.