Two Treasure Valley chefs named finalists for James Beard Best Chef Award

Two of the Treasure Valley's most beloved chefs inch closer to a level of recognition never achieved in Idaho.

This year four gem state chefs reached the semi-finals for the James Beard Awards. Now two of them have made it to the finals to be named the Best Chef in the mountain region.

Kris Komori of Kin restaurant in Boise and Salvador Alamilla of Amano in Caldwell were honored.

KIVI Doug Lock-Smith Kris Kamori, KIN Boise



Both Komori and Alamilla have been semi-finalists in the competion, but neither, nor any other Idaho chef, has ever made it to the finals in this distinguished competition.

KIVI

Kin and Amano each made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages.

The winners will be announced on June 5th in Chicago.

Earlier this year, Idaho News 6 Karen Lehr featured all four of the local restaurants that made it to the semi-finals.

Idaho News 6 will keep following the stories, check back in June for updates.