School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning.

SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada.

Middleton School District is also closed today.

Emmett School District is also closed.

Caldwell School District is also closed.

Parma School District is also closed.

CHARTER closures: The following charter schools will not be in session today due to inclement weather and dangerous road conditions: Rolling Hills, Thomas Jefferson, Compass Public, Vision, Legacy, and MOSAICS.

Gem Prep Charter School in Nampa is also closed. Confirmed Gem Prep Meridian South and Gem Prep Meridian too.

PRIVATE closures: Sacred Heart Catholic School, St. Ignatius School, St. Mary's Catholic School, and Bishop Kelly High School are closed.

SCHOOL DELAY: Mountain Home will start school at 10 AM.

FORECAST: Precipitation continues through the day but will diminish this afternoon/evening in SW Idaho. Roads are messy, use lots of caution this morning.

