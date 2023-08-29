School Bond and Levy Decisions on Ballots Across Idaho

The back-to-school season is ending, classes are resuming across the Treasure Valley, and an upcoming election will shape what the future holds for Idaho students.

According to state law, Idaho School Districts may hold elections in August and March as an alternative to typical May and November elections.

Early voting has already closed, but polling locations for this year's election will open on August 29th, allowing Idaho residents to make their voices heard. The state's two largest school districts, West Ada and Boise, don't have anything on the ballot this year.

Voting is open from 8 a.m. and to find your polling location or for more important voter information, visit VoteIdaho.gov.

Here are the issues on the ballot in each school district:



Vallivue School District (Canyon County)

This proposal for a supplemental levy replaces an existing levy which will expire on June 30, 2024. The current levy costs $49 per $100,000 of taxable value. If passed the new proposal would increase this by $27 dollars, becoming a $76 tax per $100,000 of taxable value through June 2026. The changes need a simple majority to pass.

Funds raised by the levy would be used for the following purposes in the district (more info):



District-Wide Enhancement Programs: $750,000

Transportation: $1,000,000

Classroom Curriculum: $500,000

Salaries and Benefits for Certified and Classified Staff, including but not limited to Health and Safety Personnel: $3,500,000

Technology Devices and Support: $1,250,000

RELATED | New Supplemental Levy for Vallivue School District up for Vote



Shoshone School District (Lincoln County)

This proposal for a construction bond focuses on remodeling school spaces and enhancing security. This will include a new elementary entrance, a revised MS/HS entrance, a new classroom, workspaces, offices, drop/pick-up area enhancements and security. The proposal needs 66.7% of the vote to pass.

This request has been on the ballot in previous years, and this year's version has several changes. The district is no longer requesting that alternative classrooms be included in the bond. The district also moved forward with the construction of a new vocational building using other funds, removing it from the proposal.

The proposal would cost the taxpayer $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable value, but after reducing Idaho House Bill 292 tax relief, this comes out to an expected net paid per $100,000 in 2024 of $81.23. More information is available on the bond announcement page.



Castleford School District (Twin Falls & Owyhee Counties)

This proposal for a supplemental levy focuses on continuing district-wide educational programs, purchasing school supplies, and support for staff. It needs a simple majority to pass.

If the $700,000 levy passes, it will cost residents $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable value, $33.79 down from the 2022 levy rate. More information on the levy is available here.



Valley School District (Jerome County)

This proposal for a supplemental levy provides funding for teachers' and staff salaries as well as non-reimbursable student travel expenses.

The $600,000 levy, if passed, will cost taxpayers $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable value for two years, a decrease of $11.47 from the 2022 levy rate. More information on the levy for this district is available here.



Bonneville School District (Bonneville County)

A $34.5 million bond proposal aims to construct a new elementary school in the Idaho Falls area with the remaining money set to repair and replace roofs on schools throughout the district.

The bond would be paid over the next 17 years, costing taxpayers an additional $35 per $100,000 of taxable value. More information on the bond is available here.