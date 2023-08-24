New Supplemental Levy for Vallivue School District up for Vote

BOISE, ID — Since 1975, a supplemental levy has been set in place to help fund the Vallivue School District's salaries and programs money that the state of Idaho does not cover.

Now the district is asking taxpayers to help fund a bigger budget.

Idaho News 6 spoke with Joey Palmer, the Assistant Superintendent of Vallivue School District about the impacts the levy would have on its schools and its community.

Palmer started breaking down all that would be benefited from this levy.

Palmer listed, “We're able to take care of all of our transportation needs. We can keep our extended programs like AVID and Gifted & Talented programs. It also allows us to have student resource officers, as well as school nurses. It also funds additional teachers that the state won't pay for. That way we have reasonable class sizes.”

Palmer went on explaining, “ So really the supplemental levy goes far and beyond what the state is willing to provide funds for. That way we can continue to provide a quality education."

This levy is funded through property taxes. With this jump in budget for the school district from $4.5 million to $7 million, residents would potentially see a rise in their annual property tax payments.

But here's the twist. Due to a growing population, the restructuring of bond payments, and the property tax relief provided by House Bill 292, Palmer says that it will all allow a lower overall tax levy rate even though the supplemental levy is raised.

That's good news for local homeowners. But first, you've got to vote.

Election day is coming up on Tuesday, August 29. Palmer wants voters to know that they are not voting to create programs, but to help fund and keep the current programs running for the next two years to accommodate the increases in the number of students in the district.

This supplemental levy is all about strength in numbers. With less money coming out of the homeowner’s pocket because of a growing population, it means there's more money and more funds offered to the Vallivue School District.

