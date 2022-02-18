Say 'yes' to the dress at Kate's Bridal Cottage

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Nestled in a charming Meridian neighborhood you'll find Kate's Bridal Cottage.

Just seconds from the heart of downtown Meridian, this old music school turned newly renovated bridal boutique is the perfect space for brides to pick the dress of their dreams.

Owner and native Idahoan Kate Downey told Idaho News 6 that at her cottage she carries ten collections and a little over 300 dresses. This selection gives brides of every aesthetic more than ample options to choose from.

But Downey, who not only owns the cottage and has her own line of bridal gowns, named William Jameson, but she also designs customs gowns for brides seeking a "one-of-a-kind look" for their special day.

Downey said entering the design side of bridal has been "really fun."

"If a bride comes in and once the neckline from one dress the slaves from another the skirt from another one were able to build that for her and have it designed in about 25 weeks and have it in the store for her," said Downey.

To book the cottage and search for the dress of your dreams, make sure to check her availability and book an appointment.