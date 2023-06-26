Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak reopens to the public

BOISE, Idaho — Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak has re-opened to the public.

The popular swim spot had been closed since early June as the water was tested having elevated levels of E. coli.

Officials report that recent water tests have returned clean samples, allowing the pond to reopen in time for the 4th of July holiday.

The staff reported in a press release that the high water levels contributed to the early outbreak.

“The level of the river was higher than the level of the pond,” said Surat Nicol, manager of Lucky Peak State Park. “It was basically acting like a water cork.”

The water is reported to be back to normal levels and circulating, preventing stagnation conditions that can lead to further contamination.