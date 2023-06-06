E. coli warning issued for Sandy Point swim pond at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak State Park announced on its Facebook page today that they have found elevated levels of E. coli in the Sandy Point swim pond.

Officials are advising patrons to stay out of the water for a few weeks as they treat and monitor the water. Once the advisory is lifted, people will be allowed to safely enter the water at the swim pond.

E. coli is a common bacteria that lives in human and animal intestines and is often detected at high levels where there is a presence of human or animal waste.

Symptoms can include nausea and vomiting, fever, stomach cramps and/or diarrhea.