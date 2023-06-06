Watch Now
E. coli warning issued for Sandy Point swim pond at Lucky Peak

High levels of E. coli detected causing swim pond to temporarily close
Doug Lock Smith
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 15:00:00-04

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak State Park announced on its Facebook page today that they have found elevated levels of E. coli in the Sandy Point swim pond.

Officials are advising patrons to stay out of the water for a few weeks as they treat and monitor the water. Once the advisory is lifted, people will be allowed to safely enter the water at the swim pond.

E. coli is a common bacteria that lives in human and animal intestines and is often detected at high levels where there is a presence of human or animal waste.

Symptoms can include nausea and vomiting, fever, stomach cramps and/or diarrhea.

