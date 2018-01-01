Saint Als welcomes first Boise baby born in 2018

BOISE, ID - Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has announced the arrival of the first Boise baby born in 2018.

Phoenix Lyn Thomas was born at Saint Alphonsus on New Year's Day at 2:55 a.m., weighing 5 lbs. 10 ounces, according to hospital spokesman Josh Schlaich. Phoenix was born to Jordin Scholer and Pierre Thomas of Boise. Both mother and baby are doing well. This is the couple's first child, Schlaich said.

To commemorate the hospital’s New Year's baby, Saint Alphonsus presented the family with a basket filled with baby clothes, diapers, blankets, and other items parents of newborns need.

