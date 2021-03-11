Saint Als mobile outreach helps vaccinate Boise seniors

Residents, staff and volunteers at Good Samaritan Home are now vaccinated, thanks to the Saint Alphonsus mobile outreach effort.

The mobile unit helped vaccinate 30 residents, staff and volunteers with the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine as part of an effort to help vaccinate those who have faced challenges getting the vaccine. It is the first time the mobile unit has delivered vaccines off-site, according to a news release from Saint Als.

"We are so grateful for Saint Alphonsus in providing the vaccines here," said Good Samaritan Home Executive Director Danielle Sanders. "It truly makes access easier for people who really want it. The overall consensus has been we’re ready to see our friends, we’re ready to have our volunteers back and be back in the community and have the opportunity to interact with humans again.”

The hospital system plans to continue reaching out to underserved populations, including communities of color, to help schedule appointments at its main vaccine clinic in Meridian, according to the release. The mobile service will mainly be used to help those who do not have as easy access to traditional ways of signing up for appointments.

“At the center of our mission is making sure we are doing the most we can for those who are underserved or may be in a vulnerable population," said Jennifer Palagi, DNP, MPH, Saint Alphonsus Vice President of Community Health and Well-being in a statement. "These are eligible low-income seniors – some with disabilities – with little or no access to vaccines or vaccine appointments.”