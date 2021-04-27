Saint Alphonsus has mobile vaccination clinic for remote areas of Idaho

IDAHO — In urban Idaho, the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available but the rural areas are tougher to reach.

"This mobile vaccine unit allows us to do that in small communities and stay there longer so people have access to the vaccine," said Jennifer Palagi, vice President of community health of Saint Alphonsus.

Idaho News 6

FEMA outfitted Saint Alphonsus with this mobile trailer now on a long journey through rural Idaho. Starting in Homedale next to City Hall, the clinic is giving out the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for the next six days.

In a place with many immigrants with few resources, including transportation, this service is vital.

"We've been doing mobile clinics since March and we've had patients come back to us," said Palagi. "What's important is to get the vaccine onboard and we want to give a second dose that they need, but even getting one is critically important."

Come by Homedale City Hall 4-8 PM today-Fri, Noon-4 on Sat. for your FREE COVID-19 vaccine. Saint Alphonsus is offering the Pfizer vaccine in walk-in clinics.

As for resistance to the vaccine in rural areas, Saint Alphonsus interpreters say they haven't seen it.

"The Spanish community, I think people are willing to do it and just ready to get it," said Juan Martinez, vaccination clinic interpreter.

People will be able to get the vaccine from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and once the word gets out, they hope to administer 250 shots a day. The next six-day stretch will start on Monday at Memorial Park in Weiser.