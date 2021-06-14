Saint Alphonsus extending vaccine outreach to more communities

IDAHO — Saint Alphonsus announced Monday it is bringing its Mobile Vaccine Unit to three more communities in June and July. The MVU will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to people in Kuna, Caldwell and Horseshoe Bend starting on June 21.

The MVU will also return to Weiser to administer booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine upon request. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone age 12 and older, while the J&J vaccine can only be given to patients 18 and older.

Appointments are not required to attend these free clinics, but pre-registration is available for those who want to. Patients under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them when getting their vaccine or must submit a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the MVU by city:

Weiser



June 14-19

4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-4 p.m. Saturday

Memorial Park Monday through Friday

Kuna



June 21-26

4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-4 p.m. Saturday

Bernie Fisher Park

Caldwell



June 28-July 1

4-8 p.m.

Whittenberger Park

Horseshoe Bend



July 6-10

4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Horseshoe Bend High School

Saint Alphonsus says the MVU will return to Kuna on July 12 through 12, Caldwell on July 19 through 22 and Horseshoe Bend on July 27 through 31 for booster vaccines. Patients can receive their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics, and boosters will be offered at other Saint Alphonsus locations.

Those who are unable to leave home and travel to the mobile clinic in these communities can request a home visit by calling 208-367-4482 and selecting option 5. Home appointments are also available for healthcare providers and family caregivers who are not able to leave to get their vaccines.