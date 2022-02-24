Russia-Ukraine crisis in panel hosted by University of Idaho professors tonight

MOSCOW, Idaho — As Russian troops continue to push into Ukraine, four University of Idaho professors will speak on the context, causes and consequences of the invasion in a free panel at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Russian military fired missiles and bombs across Ukraine on Wednesday, but tensions between the two nations are long-standing. Over the last year, news reports have shown Russia building up troops and military equipment next to Ukraine borders in Russian-backed separatist regions from Crimea in the south and Belarus in the north.
In tonight's panel, U of I professors will present historical context and the significance of the Russian invasion. Following their presentations, the group will also take questions from the public.
The four professors are:
- Erin Damman, clinical assistant professor for the International Studies Program
- Lisa Carlson, Borah professor of political science
- Charles Dainoff, clinical assistant professor of political science
- Florian Justwan, associate professor of political science
In a U of I news release, Justwan said the implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis are "huge and potentially widespread." He added that the result of the situation could become a "road map" for other areas in conflict like Taiwan.
"It would affect global energy prices; it could cause significant refugee streams in Europe and aggravate existing supply chain issues," Justwan said in the release. "It's a case where a large country is ignoring fundamental principles of international law."
The panel starts at 6 p.m. MT and is scheduled to conclude at 6:30 p.m. Individuals can sign up for the panel discussion here.