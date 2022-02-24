Russia-Ukraine crisis in panel hosted by University of Idaho professors tonight

MOSCOW, Idaho — As Russian troops continue to push into Ukraine, four University of Idaho professors will speak on the context, causes and consequences of the invasion in a free panel at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Russian military fired missiles and bombs across Ukraine on Wednesday, but tensions between the two nations are long-standing. Over the last year, news reports have shown Russia building up troops and military equipment next to Ukraine borders in Russian-backed separatist regions from Crimea in the south and Belarus in the north.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

In tonight's panel, U of I professors will present historical context and the significance of the Russian invasion. Following their presentations, the group will also take questions from the public.

The four professors are:



Erin Damman, clinical assistant professor for the International Studies Program

Lisa Carlson, Borah professor of political science

Charles Dainoff, clinical assistant professor of political science

Florian Justwan, associate professor of political science

In a U of I news release, Justwan said the implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis are "huge and potentially widespread." He added that the result of the situation could become a "road map" for other areas in conflict like Taiwan.

"It would affect global energy prices; it could cause significant refugee streams in Europe and aggravate existing supply chain issues," Justwan said in the release. "It's a case where a large country is ignoring fundamental principles of international law."

The panel starts at 6 p.m. MT and is scheduled to conclude at 6:30 p.m. Individuals can sign up for the panel discussion here.