Rosie the Riveter Day at the Warhawk Air Museum is coming up this Sunday.

NAMPA — Rosie the Riveter is an allegorical cultural icon that, even today, symbolizes the power of women. It was a symbol used to get women involved in supporting the war effort back home by doing many jobs that were once performed only by men. This Sunday, the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa is holding a special day in honor of Rosie the Riveter. Anyone who dresses up in Rosie garb can get in free. The goal is to remind people of the cost of war and how everyone stepped up to defeat the evil of the NAZI regime. Kids will have activities including learning how to do an actual rivet.