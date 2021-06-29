Watch
News

Actions

Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Space Needle
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 12:36:09-04

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Pacific Northwest swelters in an unprecedented heat wave, an electrical utility in the Washington state city of has announced that there will be more rolling blackouts that will cut off electricity and air conditioning.

The announcement came as the heat started to ease in Seattle and Portland, Oregon but moved into inland areas. Avista Utilities says it took temporary measures to cut power and conserve it on Monday in Spokane to meet demand as the temperature hit a record-tying 105 degrees.

About 8,200 Spokane-area customers lost power and it's expected to be even hotter on Tuesday. So more people could be hit with blackouts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light