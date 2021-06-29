Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Pacific Northwest swelters in an unprecedented heat wave, an electrical utility in the Washington state city of has announced that there will be more rolling blackouts that will cut off electricity and air conditioning.

The announcement came as the heat started to ease in Seattle and Portland, Oregon but moved into inland areas. Avista Utilities says it took temporary measures to cut power and conserve it on Monday in Spokane to meet demand as the temperature hit a record-tying 105 degrees.

About 8,200 Spokane-area customers lost power and it's expected to be even hotter on Tuesday. So more people could be hit with blackouts.