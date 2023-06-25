Roe v. Wade overturned one year ago

IDAHO — On June 24, 2022, the U.S. supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that stood for almost 50 years.

Today, Idaho has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country. This includes trigger laws in place prior to the decision which made abortions a crime punishable by two to five years in prison.

The overturning galvanized Democratic leaders in the state who disagreed with the Supreme Court's vote.

“I am going to do everything in my power to reverse these bans and implement policies that genuinely support families and genuinely reduce unwanted pregnancies and if you agree, this is the time to act,” Representative Ilana Rubel, Democratic minority leader.

Local organizations are disappointed with the decision and say they are now fighting for basic medical rights.

“This isn't about stopping people from having children. It’s about healthcare at the end of the day,” said Jenny Martindale, member of the Idaho Abortion Rights Mutual Aid Collective.

This has also led to an increased need for crisis pregnancy programs. The Boise Rescue Mission started its own program called 'Cradle of Hope' to help Idahoans in need of support during pregnancy.

“We work based on an individual scale, so whatever mom is in front of us, that is your personal situation. Mom with kids. Mom with kids. That is where the similarities end. So, we want to look at what that mom is particularly needing and seeing how we can help fill that need whether that’s material or just with friends and a community,” Sarah Howard, volunteers manager of 'Cradle of Hope'.

Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization was the case that eliminated the previous decisions. Though Idaho legislation looks to continue its current direction, many local organizations still feel if the issue made the ballot, people would vote in favor of reinstating the right to abortion.

“We see people that are hungry for change. They want those rights reinstated to people that can have babies,” said Martindale.