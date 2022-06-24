In response to the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood officials say they have been preparing for this outcome for years.

The director in Idaho says more than 36 million women across the country will lose access to abortion services following this decision. With Idaho's trigger ban on the books, abortion will be outlawed in the state after 30 days. Planned Parenthood officials say they will continue to provide abortion care in Idaho as long as they are legally able.

"We’ve known this moment was coming for quite some time especially since the leaked draft that we all saw last month," said Mistie Dellicarpini-Tolman, the Idaho State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "That does not mean that this monumental moment in time is any less shockingly devastating."

Idaho is one of the many states where abortion will be restricted or prohibited, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Advocates worry about its impact on survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Idaho's trigger law bans most abortions but does have a few exceptions. One requires survivors to report their assault to the police and provide proof if they want a legal abortion in Idaho.

Planned Parenthood says many sexual assault cases go unreported. The organization says they are going to work to reclaim a woman's right to abortion and provide support along the way.

"We are ready with our partners, along with this movement, to hold lawmakers accountable for the bills they are introducing and for the votes they are casting," said Dellicarpini-Tolman. We’re ready to reclaim these rights. We know it's a long game. We’re in it. We’re in it with you and we’re not going anywhere."

Planned Parenthood closed its location on State Street in Boise recently, leaving just one clinic in the Treasure Valley and one in Twin Falls. According to Dellicarpini-Tolman, the organization decided to consolidate those health centers in order to focus more on telehealth services and strengthen its patient navigator team.