Rising gas prices financially impact local delivery business

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Preparing and delivering healthy and proportioned meals across the Treasure Valley since 2016, Hailey and Dustin Laub, the owners of MEP Meals are familiar with the ever-changing demands in their industry. But similar to many, COVID also presented unique challenges for the couple.

"During COVID the meats were really hard to get," said Dustin. Another product hard to get his hands on were plastic containers to pack his meals in, "everyone was using take out and we all use the same meal prep containers and so when we were ordering 1,500 to 2,000 a week everyone else was ordering a lot more and so that was pretty difficult."

But now, a nationwide rise in gas prices is impacting businesses' delivery costs. Gas prices are the highest they've been since 2014, in Meridian the average price of unleaded gas is $3.37 per gallon. Dustin who drives three delivery trucks says this time last year gas was $300 per week. Now he's spending anywhere between $450 to $500 noting that he's seen at least a $1.24 increase. Driving 20 hours a week across the Treasure Valley he and his wife are doing everything they can to avoid raising their prices.

"We have paid more for food from time to time we pay more for gas right now but we try not to change the prices very much if anyone so a lot of times when it’s up for a short amount of time we just eat the cost knowing that it’s not going to be forever and it’s gonna come back down," said Dustin.

Dustin and Hailey said they've has a $10 delivery charge from the start and have no plans to alter their prices anytime soon, but if food, supply, and gas were to rise at once only that could affect their initial decision.

GasBuddy.com's Petroleum Analyst says prices should level out shortly before Memorial Day Weekend but a rise in prices nearing record levels is expected by mid-summer.