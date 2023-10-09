Ridge to Rivers has a survey for you to share your experiences on trails in the Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Sunny days stretching well into October has meant plenty of people getting out into the foothills. For many, the Ridge to Rivers trails are a top perk of living in Boise, and recreational traffic on the network has never been higher.

This year's survey is looking for input from the community about how the city can best allocate its maintenance resources.

Ridge to Rivers and the City of Boise hope to gain more information about who is using the trails, and how they do it. Lisa Duplessie, Superintendent of Open Space for Boise Parks and Rec, told Idaho News 6 that the goal of the survey is to better understand who is using the trails, and what they would like to see prioritized in the years ahead.

Some of the questions are looking for feedback on the two new ADA accessible trails. According to Duplessie, the city wants to get a better idea of how those trail concepts meet the needs of all users, and what future trails or amenities they may like to see in the future.

RELATED | A reminder for people to follow the separation of use on Lower Hulls Gulch

With muddy conditions during the spring and fall, as well as during rainy wet weather like was seen at times this summer, the trails rapidly deteriorate by people using them when they are soft.

So Ridge to Rivers wants to know how the community would feel about closing certain trails completely when conditions could lead to destruction. They also want to know what users feel is the best way to handle "problem sections" of trails that frequently need repairs because of where they are and how they were built.

There are also some older trails that have been in place for decades and were not built intentionally or sustainably. There are areas of these trails that require maintenance every year from runoff and washouts. One idea Ridge to Rivers has had is to reroute some portions of trails to more stable footing.

“When we look at those trails do we go in and rehab those, or would people be supportive of us rerouting those to a more sustainable location,” Duplessie said.

The survey also wants to know how often people use the interactive maps to find trail conditions or know the status of trails, like the limiting directions of travel on alternating days, as seen on the popular Hulls Gulch trail.

RELATED | Ridge to Rivers adopts strategies from pilot trail program

Chris Bryner and his family say they use the trails weekly. Bryner told Idaho News 6 they are mindful of where they go.

“We know to stay clear and respect the rules about it, so it’s fine," Bryner said. "We try to pick those trails that are weather-resistant in those months, and even now we’re already telling ourselves ‘let’s get out on the stuff that we’re not going to have access to, in the coming months.’”

Another trail user, Ansley Pugh, lives close to downtown. Pugh told Idaho News 6 that she gets out onto the trails about five or six times per week. She said she is in favor of whatever measures are needed to keep the trails in shape far into the future.

“Whatever needs to happen to preserve them indefinitely,” Pugh said. “They’re such a treasure and I know more people have moved here, more people are using them, and so things might need to change than what has been. I’m just thankful for their efforts.”

The survey will be available through Nov. 3 and can be found on the Ridge to Rivers home page.

