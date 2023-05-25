A reminder for people to follow the separation of use on Lower Hulls Gulch

BOISE, Idaho — Lower Hulls Gulch is one of the most popular trails in the Boise foothills enjoyed by hikers, running, mountain bikers and people who want to take their dogs on the trail.

Two years ago, Ridge to Rivers implemented a new change making Lower Hulls Gulch available for only downhill mountain bikers on odd days and prohibiting downhill riding on even days so other users can enjoy the trail.

Mountain bikers have reached out to me because they have run into hikers coming up the trail on odd days.

"I think it is extremely dangerous for all parties when people violate the directionality of the trail and, ultimately, it is better to just respect the trail system," said Tim Ronan who was running on a different trail on an odd day.

For mountain bikers, Lower Hulls Gulch is a ripper of a trail with some technical features. But there are several places where the trail gets narrow with blind corners.

"Honestly, the best thing I like about it now is the downhill-only days," said mountain biker Kyle Shubban. "Prior to downhill-only days, you were 90% worried about running into somebody and 10% having fun. Now it's flipped."

A surprise encounter on the trail could lead to a big crash or a person getting run over. Earlier this spring, a mountain biker crashed to avoid a hiker on a mountain-bike only trail in Colorado. That kid ended up in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

That's what we want to avoid here in Idaho, but it works both ways. There should never be a mountain biker coming down Lower Hulls Gulch on an even day.

"Just respect the rules. It is a busy trail that does need a little bit of structure," said Shubban. "I love it, I think it is a great thing that gives mountain bikers a chance to come down, and it gives all the other users a chance to go up it, without having to worry about getting clobbered by a mountain biker."

Signs are posted everywhere alerting people of the separation of use. The signs can be found at trailheads, on the trails, and on nearby trails.

The mountain bikers that I talked to told me several of the incidents they have seen involved people from out of town, but for the most part, the separation of use has been working.

"I think the directionality of Lower Hulls Gulch is a great thing for both parties," said Ronan. "I think the odd-even days makes a lot of sense because, as a runner, I love being able to run up and down Hulls."

Even if you show up at this popular trail on the wrong day there are several other trails in that area that people can enjoy.

"I just went on a massive run," said Ronan. "I don’t feel like there is a lack of available trails for me just because Hulls is closed every other day."

Other trails in the Ridge to Rivers system have adopted new management strategies, including Military Reserve, where there is a downhill mountain biking trail and a trail solely for people on foot.

Bogus Basin also made Polecat and Around the Mountain directional trails, where people should travel on them counter-clockwise.

Mountain bikers are required to yield to all users on other trails in the foothills, while everybody should yield to horses.