Resident on Hill Road details community effort to save homes from Goose Fire

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, as the flames from the goose fire approached Richard Llewellyn's backyard. He and neighbors on Hill Road worked together to protect the homes.

“A lot of us were concerned, of course. We’ve seen fires up in the foothills before,” Llewellyn said. But then when we saw get-around kind of the borrow pit on the landfill by the veteran’s trail, around 7:30 p.m. the fire just race in our direction."

Llewellyn said that his surrounding neighbors and others in the community quickly came to support, as they were waiting for fire crews to arrive.

“It’s really the neighborhood effort that managed to keep Parker’s house from burning down. It was great neighbors were showing up with fire extinguishers, we had hoses,” Llewellyn said.

KIVI On Thursday, Richard Llewellyn, who lives on Hill Road shares how neighbors and other individuals worked together to protect the homes as the flames from the Goose Fire approached them.

Investigators said, like most fires, this was the human-caused fire. The Ada County Sheriff's office said someone lit fireworks in the middle of W Goose Creek road in windy conditions. The wind also fueled the fire, pushing flames to the south and east, scorching about 441 acres.

One building caught fire, but no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

RELATED: Goose Fire burned 441 acres, contained at 10 a.m.

It was a close call for many homes out in Hill Road, and Llewellyn is grateful for everyone who helped out.

“We were cutting down trees to make a fire break,” he said. “Some people were on their bicycle and came to help, so we really appreciate those people and other people that we have known a long time, they just showed up."