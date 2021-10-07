Watch
Vegetation fire burning near Eagle Bike Park

Idaho News 6
Eagle fire
Posted at 7:48 PM, Oct 06, 2021
EAGLE, Idaho — A vegetation fire is burning near the Eagle Bike Park just off Idaho Highway 55. The fire is burning near Hill Road between Horseshoe Bend and Seamans Gulch roads.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says it appears the fire started near W. Jay Road. According to PulsePoint, the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word on how the fire started or how many acres it has burned.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that Eagle, Boise, Meridian, Star and Bureau of Land Management fire crews are on the scene of the grass fire. Voluntary evacuations are recommended for about a dozen homes on the north side of W. Hill Road, according to the tweet.

No structures have caught on fire at this point. Firefighting efforts are being slowed by strong winds and dry conditions.

Idaho News 6 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

