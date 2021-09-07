Research suggests wildfire smoke may increase Alzheimer's numbers

BOISE, Idaho — Can wildfire smoke increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's? A recent study was done by a Boise State professor and Ph.D. student and it suggests it can.

With Alzheimer's listed as the 6th leading cause of death in Idaho, and the number of people living with the disease expected to increase locally by about 22% researchers is looking into potential causes leading to the expected increase. At Boise State, they're finding that the thousands of chemicals found in wildfire smoke, specifically particulate matter may be to blame.

"We know that when you just inhale a short term amount of fine particular matter so really small particles that make up smoke that are about 100 times thinner a human hair. These particles can have an effect in the lungs and the heart…" said Adam Schuller, the Ph.D. student at Boise State who is co-researching this topic.

The research also indicates that long-term exposure to particulate matter PM 2.5 or less may also impact the brain.

"And that can lead to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s or it can worsen Alzheimer’s disease for someone already diagnosed with the condition…" said Adam Schuller.

